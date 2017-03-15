× UNO’s Thibodeaux apologizes for altercation with teammate in NCAA defeat

UNO’s Travin Thibodeaux has penned a letter of apology for a dust up with a teammate in the second half of Tuesday night’s NCAA tournament loss to Mount St Mary’s.

The television cameras caught the entire brief, but heated confrontation for a national TV audience.

With 6:36 to play in their NCAA tournament game against Mount St Mary’s, Thibodeaux exchanged heated words with teammate Christavious Gill. At one point, Thibodeaux had his arm around Gill’s neck.

Among those separating the players was head coach Mark Slessinger.

Wednesday, Thibodeaux issued a lengthy apology on the team’s website. Thibodeaux called his actions one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

Here’s the entire text.

I would like to extend this message to the UNO administration, coaching staff, fans, alumni, family, friends, and most importantly my teammates. I sincerely apologize for my actions tonight. I am sorry for my erratic behavior on the most prestigious stage in college basketball. I embarrassed and did not represent my university well tonight.

I am a very competitive and passionate player/person and, tonight, I let my emotions take away from my teams success and integrity. I take full responsibility for my selfish actions and I will accept whatever consequences my coaches and university’s administration choose to give me.

I regret this as one of the biggest mistakes I have made in my life. I am extremely sorry to disgrace my family, my team, and university. I will take this moment as a major learning experience and work on becoming a better man/teammate.

To one of my closest friends on the team throughout my three years here, Christavious, I apologize and should’ve checked myself before I reacted. Even though that happened, I still love you with all my heart and will always have your back through whatever situation.

And to the rest of my teammates, I am sorry to have let you guys down and let my actions of stupidity overshadow our success. I never wanted my emotions to hinder our historical moment and story.

I promise to make a commitment to changing for the better of my team. It has been an honor to battle this season with you group of guys. I know it may be hard to forgive me now, but I love each and every one of you guys forever no matter what!

Sincerely,

Travin Thibodeaux

UNO finished the season with 20 wins, 12 losses.