Uncorked: Why the cost of wine is a touchy subject

NEW ORLEANS - Do you ever wonder why the cost of wine at a restaurant is so drastically different than the price you see at the store?

Our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard offer some insight.

Richard Ellis, the wine consultant for Brady's, says there are a lot of reasons why wine is priced so high at a restaurant.

"There's an army of people waiting on you," he explains. "People know what chicken costs, so they need to find a profit somewhere else. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I think it makes good business sense, especially in America."

When it comes to buying wine in a retail store, Ellis says that's where you'll find the good deals.

"The $20-$25 range has been shown to be where people get the most bang for their buck, at least among amateur tasters," he says. "A fraction of what people would typically spend in a restaurant, they can find some really great experiences for $20."

Ellis says if you're willing to move up to the $35-$40 bottle range, you can find some fantastic wines.

