× Tulane presses re-start button in WNIT Thursday night at Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton said the Women’s NIT is a fresh post-season start for the Green Wave.

Tulane (16-14), hosts Texas-Arlington (22-8) Thursday night at Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane ended the season on a four game losing streak, a streak that began with a 63-60 loss to #1 NCAA tournament seed Connecticut.

Stockton said the Green Wave lost close games down the stretch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first 1,000 fans at the game get a free ticket and free popcorn, courtesy of Tulane men's basketball coach Mike Dunleavy.

Tulane's schedule was ranked 40th in the nation.

If Tulane wins, the Green Wave will play the Grambling State/Ole Miss winner in the second round.

Last season, Tulane advanced to the third round of the WNIT, defeating Alabama and Georgia Tech.