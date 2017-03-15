Thousands of fresh flowers dominate NOMA for this year’s Art in Bloom event

NEW ORLEANS – Spring has sprung in the New Orleans Museum of Art for this year’s Art in Bloom.

“There are floral exhibits from all kinds of people, schools, businesses, garden clubs and a group that calls themselves the Movers and Shakers,” says Art in Bloom co-chair Quincy Crawford.

The Movers and Shakers group compliments this year’s theme: Rhythm and Blooms from the 610 Stompers display, to the Women’s Opera Guild design, the literal and abstract are all represented.

“You come to the museum to see the spectacular art and then this week it’s just overwhelming the amount of creativity and awesomeness,” says Art in Bloom co-chair Sarah Feirn.

More than 100 exhibitors showcase their work for the event.

Each room features one-of-a-kind floral designs that will take your breath away. -that’s thousands of blooms and buds to take in this weekend.

“I am so inspired by the people and their creativity. I mean it is so incredible to me,” says Crawford.

Proceeds benefit future exhibitions and education projects at NOMA and community projects of the Garden Study Club of New Orleans.

This is one spring showcase you won’t want to miss.

Art in Bloom is open March 15 through March 20th.