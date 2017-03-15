Teens learn the film industry workforce in school and launches a new webisode called ‘Cool Feed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Cool Cooperative is a non-profit organization that provides academic support, professional mentorship, community service opportunities, and film industry workforce development to youth in the most disadvantaged areas in New Orleans.

The afterschool program teaches kids how to set up and conduct interviews, learn film lingo, and make short films.

They now have a new web series called Cool Feed! It showcases the best of what the kids have. The team will feature short narratives, and have funny taste tests. Viewers will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite episode.

You can find all the kids work on their YouTube Page to see their creative work.