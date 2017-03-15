Superintendent Mike Edmonson to step down as head of State Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson is expected to announce Wednesday that he is stepping down as head of State Police, according to several media reports.

The announcement comes after multiple news outlets revealed wasteful spending on a taxpayer-funded trip troopers took to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. Lawmakers have also questioned travel spending by State Police, particularly a trip to California while Bobby Jindal was governor.

Edmonson has worked for State Police for 36 years. Jindal appointed him as superintendent in 2008, and Gov. John Bel Edwards kept Edmonson on as head of State Police when he took office in 2016.

He has served longer than any other police superintendent in state history.

According to The Associated Press, Edwards is expected to make a statement about Edmonson later today.

Nola.com reports that Edmonson had not planned to step down as of Saturday night. The governor's office said Saturday that Edmonson was not being asked to resign.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said at a press conference this morning that he had not heard about Edmonson stepping down, but he offered praise for the longtime police superintendent. Watch video of Normand's comments above.

"Mike’s been a good friend to the sheriffs across the state for a long, long time," Normand said. "He’s obviously someone that the sheriffs, and myself included, respected. He was a team player, a collaborator, one who has helped my organization in working together on different things. It’s rare that he ever said no to a request when needing help."