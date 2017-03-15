× NOPD looking for baby-carrying hubcap thief

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole all four hubcaps from a parked car while carrying an infant.

The unidentified man, who was accompanied by two juveniles, committed the theft on March 14 in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Behrman Place in Algiers, according to the NOPD.

Another man is wanted in connection to the hubcap theft, and has been named a person of interest by the NOPD.

The infant-carrying man can be seen on surveillance video removing the car’s hubcaps with an assist from one of the juveniles accompanying him before entering a nearby business and leaving with the person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals or this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.