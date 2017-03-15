× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Omega 3 Supplements

We’ve heard the many benefits of fish oil – but does flax oil provide the same benefits? To find out, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on all things omega 3’s!

FISH OIL: Benefits of DHA & EPA – the primary omega 3’s found in fish oil:

Lower blood pressure and triglycerides; helps prevent blood clots

Essential for a baby’s brain development

Natural anti-inflammatory; may improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms

Associated with lower incidence of depression

FLAX OIL: People often opt to supplement with flax oil, thinking they’re getting the same thing.

Flax oil is an excellent source of an omega-3 fat called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

BUT doesn’t provide all of same benefits as fish oil; <10% ALA converted into EPA & DHA

Bottom line: Flax oil supplements not as effective as fish oil supplements

FLAXSEED: Ground flaxseed, unlike flax oil, is rich in fiber and is one of the richest food sources of lignans, which are highly protective against certain types of cancer

LOVE IT, LIKE IT, HATE IT!

LOVE IT!

Nordic Natural’s Ultimate Omega 3+D (Liquid Oil or Capsule)

2 capsules = 1100 mg EPA + DHA (+1,000 IU vitamin D)

1 teaspoon = 1245 mg EPA + DHA (+ 1,000 IU vitamin D)

Nordic Naturals is 3rd party certified for toxins; strict standards for purity & quality. Certificates of analysis available upon request.

Vegan EPA & DHA

Nordic Naturals Algae Omega: 2 capsules = 585 mg EPA + DHA

Bluebonnet Vegetarian DHA: 1 capsule = 200 mg DHA

LIKE IT!

GNC Triple Strength Fish Oil

Lower price point than Nordic Naturals ($30/120-ct compared to $53/120-ct for Nordic Naturals)

One capsule = 1,000 mg EPA + DHA

HATE IT!

Flaxseed Oil – oil or capsules – poor source of EPA + DHA

Omega 3 Gummies – most have just 100 mg EPA + DHA per piece + added sugar

