JPSO IDs 3 shot dead, one stabbed to death this morning in Metairie

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims of this morning’s multiple murder scene in Metairie.

In all, four people were shot, three of whom died from their gunshot wounds, and one person was stabbed to death in two separate apartments on Pasadena Avenue, according to the JPSO.

The murders took place inside two apartments in the same complex, with three people found dead in Apartment G and one person found dead inside the adjacent apartment B.

In Apartment G, the body of 40-year-old Kyle Turner was found with two gunshot wounds to the head, 56-year-old John Edward Henry was found with one gunshot wound to the head, and 61-year-old Rosemary Charles also received a single gunshot wound to the head.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the JPSO.

A 33-year-old woman was also shot in the head in that apartment, but she survived and is listed in stable condition in University Hospital.

The JPSO did not release that victim’s name, but family members at the scene identified her as 62-year-old Rose Marie Charles.

The last victim was found inside of Apartment B while JPSO detectives were investigating the quadruple shooting.

That victim, 56-year-old Harold Frisard, was stabbed multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The JPSO has not released a motive or named any suspects.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact our Homicide Division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers.