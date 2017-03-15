× How does young Tarzan fly through the jungle? He goes to high-flying Broadway school, of course.

METAIRIE, La – It’s the biggest stage production ever for the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana.

It’s Tarzan The Musical. If you loved Mary Poppins’s flight over the audience last spring at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, you do not want to miss Tarzan the Musical playing from March 17-26! Tarzan the Musical features flying gorillas, leopards, Tarzan, Jane and many more.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Tarzan has to go to school to learn to swing from his vine.

It’s a high-flying academy flown in from Broadway.

Good seats are left for you to see Tarzan The Musical.

Performance dates are:

March 17 – 26, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Advertisement

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana.

For more information on season subscriptions or to support the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, just click right here to go to jpas.org