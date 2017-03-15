× Get the Skinny: 3 Supplements for Better Skin

Our skin is a direct reflection of our lifestyle – so if your skin has been lackluster lately, it might be what you’re eating – or not eating. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on top skin-boosting foods to add – and which to steer clear of – plus 3 supplements that can improve the health and appearance of our skin.

BUILD A SOLID FOUNDATION FOR YOUR SKIN:

AVOID THESE:

SUGAR & WHITE CARBS : Pro-inflammatory; accelerate collagen breakdown, making skin more prone to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

ALCOHOL: Dehydrating & inflammatory

GET MORE OF THESE:

Antioxidant-Rich Foods: Helps negate skin-damaging free radicals and can help boost effects of sunscreen. Think the rainbow of red peppers, carrots, leafy greens, blueberries, blackberries.

Probiotics: Promote skin healing; can also alleviate inflammatory skin conditions like eczema & psoriasis. Think plain Green yogurt and kombucha.

Skin-Friendly Fats maintain skin’s hydration. Think salmon, nut butters, avocado, coconut oil.

3 Supplements for Better Skin

Omega 3’s

Supplement with 1,000 daily of EPA + DHA in addition to a diet rich in fish, walnuts & flax

Fight inflammation and hydrate skin from within; also help combat dryness and flaking

Collagen

2 tablespoons daily, or am & pm (40-45 calories & 10-11 grams protein per serving)

Main component of skin, cartilage, ligaments and tendons.

Shown to boost density and structure of collagen, and help reduce collagen breakdown.

Supplementing with 5-10 grams collagen hydrolysate can improve skin elasticity and hydration.

I stir two tablespoons of collagen hydrolysate powder ( Great Lakes Gelatin ) into morning mix of apple cider vinegar and hot water. Can also be blended into a smoothie, stirred into green juice, or blended with unsweetened chocolate almond milk for a nighttime “snack.”

Dandelion

Capsule form or dandelion tea

Natural diuretic & natural anti-inflammatory

Can aid with fluid retention and help boost skin’s appearance

As always, check with your health care practitioner before adding any new supplement regime.

