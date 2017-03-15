× Crimestoppers doubles reward for information on Pasadena Avenue shootings

METAIRIE – Crimestoppers has doubled the reward for information on this morning’s shootings at a Metairie apartment complex that left four people dead and one woman recovering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The standard $2,500 reward has been increased to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case since multiple victims were involved, according to Crimestoppers GNO president and CEO Darlene Cusanza.

The reward was also doubled for a quadruple shooting in Gentilly last week.

To be eligible for the reward, anyone with information must contact Crimestoppers directly.

All callers will remain anonymous, and the reward expires on March 15.

Cusanza is also asking anyone with possible surveillance video of the scene to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or online at www.crimestoppersgno.org, or contact the JP Homicide Bureau immediately.