Bourbon Festival Drink of the Day: Hound Dog from Kenton’s

NEW ORLEANS - The inaugural Bourbon Festival is quickly approaching, and to celebrate we're featuring bourbon drinks here at News with a Twist all week long.
Today's bourbon-based Drink of the Day is the Hound Dog from Kenton's.
Here's the recipe:
-2 oz Honey Bourbon
-2 1/2 oz Grapefruit Juice
-1/4 oz Lime Juice
-1/8 oz Ginger Juice
Add all ingredients to your shaker. Add three mint leaves to the shaker. Shake it up. Double strain with a Hawthorne strainer and another strainer over ice.
Pour into a Collins glass and garnish with a sprig of mint.
Enjoy!