Bourbon Festival Drink of the Day: Hound Dog from Kenton’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The inaugural Bourbon Festival is quickly approaching, and to celebrate we're featuring bourbon drinks here at News with a Twist all week long.

Today's bourbon-based Drink of the Day is the Hound Dog from Kenton's.

Here's the recipe:

-2 oz Honey Bourbon

-2 1/2 oz Grapefruit Juice

-1/4 oz Lime Juice

-1/8 oz Ginger Juice

Add all ingredients to your shaker. Add three mint leaves to the shaker. Shake it up. Double strain with a Hawthorne strainer and another strainer over ice.

Pour into a Collins glass and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Enjoy!