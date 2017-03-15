× Almost 14,000 without power across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 14,000 New Orleans residents are without power this afternoon.

Entergy New Orleans is currently working to restore power to an area that stretches from Audubon Park to City Park.

Power is out in vast swaths of neighborhoods from Mid City through Uptown.

Entergy tweeted that they are working to “safely restore power ASAP.”

There has been no word yet on what caused the outage.

Crews are investigating an outage stretching from Audubon Park to City Park and will safely restore power ASAP. Thanks for patience. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) March 15, 2017

Delgado Community College has closed its City Park campus until 4:30 p.m. as a result of the outage.

All other Delgado campuses will remain open, according to the school.

UPDATE: Entergy says power has been restored to more than 10,000 residents.