3 people killed, 1 woman injured in quadruple shooting at Metairie apartment

METAIRIE – Three people were killed and a woman was shot in the face in an early morning quadruple shooting in a Metairie apartment complex.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment at 2508 Pasadena Avenue, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato.

The surviving female victim, who had been shot in the face, called 911.

Responding officers found two men shot dead in the kitchen area, and another woman shot dead on the living room sofa, according to Fortunato.

