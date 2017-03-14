× Will Smith’s killer back in court, defense and prosecution call up witnesses

New Orleans (WGNO) – The prosecution and defense called up witnesses during Tuesday’s hearing that treated Raquel Smith, following the deadly road rage incident in April, where she was shot and her husband Will Smith was shot and killed. The defense started with Andrea Lott, an Occupational Therapist at University Medical Center. The prosecution asked Lott if Raquel ever made a statement that she was accidentally shot to Lott, Lott said no.

Dr. Stephen Thon was called up next, a third year medical resident at UMC. Defense Attorney John Fuller asked if there was an “accidental discharge of gun” code on Raquel’s chart. Dr. Thon said he didn’t write it there, but someone had to have said that, he can’t make that assumption. Fuller then asked if “the person who was checked in would have to say?” Dr. Thon agreed. The prosecution suggested that the medical code may have been selected by accident. Dr. Thon says it happens.

The prosecution also had witnesses, Dr. John Hunt, also from UMC. He is the Trauma Medical Director who treated Raquel. Hunt said he never heard Raquel say anything about an accidental shooting, and he said that interns put codes into the system and they’re not a priority. He also said that the code under discussion was not a diagnostic code. The Defense asked if Raquel was accidentally or purposely shot. Dr. Hunt said all he can confirm was that she was shot. Dr. Hunt was still being questioned when I left.

We will have to see how the rest of this plays out. A jury found Hayes guilty of ‘manslaughter and attempted manslaughter’ in December. The sentencing for Hayes is set for March 27th. He could face up to 60 years in prison.