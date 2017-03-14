UNO men’s basketball players cut down practice time in Ohio, greet fans instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio - The University of New Orleans men's basketball team is in Dayton, Ohio for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. It's the first time the Privateers have headed to the tourney since 1996.

Every team is given 20 minutes the day before NCAA March Madness games begin to practice on the court.

Coach Mark Slessinger told his team to practice for 10 minutes. For the final 10 minutes, he had his team go up into the stands and thank all of the Privateer fans who came to Dayton for the game.

Skip Miller, a volunteer for the UNO basketball team, sent us the video above, showing the players greeting the fans.

"Coach Slessinger is a big believer in giving back to the community..here’s one way he showed it," Miller said.

The Privateers play at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday against 16th-seeded Mount Saint Marys.

You can watch the game on TruTV.