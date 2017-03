Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. - "Tarzan" the musical is coming to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

It's the musical version of the classic tale of Tarzan, the infant who washed up on the shores of West Africa and is taken in and raised by gorillas.

Watch an interview with the star of "Tarzan" in the video above.

Performances are March 17-19 and March 24-26.

Click here for more information.