× So close yet so far: Privateers lose the big game but loyal fans are still proud

NEW ORLEANS – So close yet so far, that’s the name of the game for the Privateers Tuesday night. The final score 67 to 66 Mountaineers.

Loyal fans still made it out to watch the game at The Cove on University of New Orleans’ campus.

Regardless of the outcome they say the Privateers still had a good season.

“I never thought that junior year of college I would see my own team be in the championship. It’s just amazing, it really is,” says UNO student John Mason.

“We’re super excited that we’ve actually gone this far,” says UNO student Bala Mangia.

“It’s a big thing for the school too because we’re not so known in the nation,” he says.

Mount St. Mary’s will now advance to play top-seeded and defending national champion Villanova on Thursday March 16th in Buffalo, New York.