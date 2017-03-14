Saints super-fan ‘JJ’ gets his own trading cards

NEW ORLEANS – Fourteen-year-old Jarrius “Little JJ” Robertson – in need of a life-saving liver transplant – has already taken the world of sports by storm as he keeps attending big events and encouraging people to become organ donors.

And now he is getting a new tool to help spread his message: his own football cards designed to promote organ donation.

The first of two card designs – featuring Jarrius in the purple and gold of the LSU Tigers – will be released on Tuesday, March 21, during a reception at the Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be hosted by Baton Rouge author Jeffrey Marx, a longtime organ donation advocate who produced the cards in collaboration with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).

Jarrius will receive the ceremonial card #1 at the event, with former LSU football stars Corey Webster (two-time Super Bowl champion) and Marcus Randall (now head coach of state champion Southern Lab) joining Marx to make the presentation.

The event will be free and open to the public.

The football cards will also be free. Starting on March 21, the LSU Jarrius cards will be available at three Walk-On’s locations – the two in Baton Rouge and the one in Denham Springs – while supplies last.

The second card – featuring Jarrius in the black and gold of the New Orleans Saints – will be released in April.

Both cards carry the signature message Jarrius uses everywhere he goes: “It takes lives to save lives.”

They also encourage Louisiana residents to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors online.