Saint Joseph Abbey is welcoming back its Monk Run

ST. BENEDICT, LA -- Saint Joseph Abbey's recovery from last March's flooding includes the return of its Monk Run fundraiser.

The event will be Saturday, March 18, at 8:00 in the morning. There will be one mile and a 5K courses, and you can run or walk. No pressure, just have a good time.

The fundraiser normally helps pay for the upkeep of the Abbey's grounds, but this year the money will be used for flood repairs. The March 11, 2016 flood caused an estimated $30 million in damage. FEMA paid for about half of the repairs, but the Abbey still needs to raise about $7 million to finish the work.

Abbot Justin Brown says the recovery work is about half way finished. Essential areas like the kitchens are repaired, but work on the monastery, dining areas, and some dorms still needs to be completed.

"The annual Monk Run is a great event. It brings in 500 or more people who get a chance once a year to run the trails here in the Abbey property, through our woods," he told WGNO.

Following last year's flood, the Monk Run had to be moved off of the property and to another location. This year it will make its return.

And the Abbey is showing other signs of recovery. It reports a 40 year record for the number of seminarians,142. Also its Youth Fest, which was canceled last year, is back in 2017.

If you'd like to donate to the Abbey and help with the flood recovery, you can at this web page.