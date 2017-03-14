× Mayor pulls 3 a.m. bar closing proposal off the table

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu has withdrawn a proposal to make bars in New Orleans close their doors at 3 a.m.

The proposal, which would have required bars to close their doors but not close for business, is part of a three-tiered city-wide safety improvement plan with a $40 million price tag.

The rest of the plan includes an increase in NOPD manpower and coordination, requiring bars to have camera systems, and additional lighting on Bourbon Street and around the French Quarter.

Landrieu pulled the 3 a.m. proposal after heavy push back from bar owners who said that the closing time would negatively impact their businesses.

“The $40 million plan enhances the City’s ability to deter, detect and prosecute crime,” Landrieu said in a prepared statement. “The major focus is on using technology such as crime cameras and license plate readers to increase our intelligence in key hot spots. We’ve also discussed modifications to the ABO code including requiring the installation of external security cameras that feed into a centralized command center.

“This important change will help police respond to crimes across the city. However, the City will not pursue changes that will require ABOs to keep their doors closed after 3 a.m. due to other public safety issues that may have resulted from reduced capacity and fire exits in bars,” he continued.