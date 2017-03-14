Mardi Gras is over. So why does this Mardi Gras tree keep growing and growing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - One kind of tree blooms just one time a year.

It's not a Christmas tree, but it does give greetings to the season of Mardi Gras.

It's the tree with no leaves, just a hanging harvest of good times.

WGNO NEWS with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Mardi Gras is over for another year, but the Mardi Gras tree just keeps growing and growing.

Along St. Charles Avenue you see more than a few trees with beads, but this one seems to stand out among the street cars.

Take a look at the tree that just keeps growing and growing.

And glowing.