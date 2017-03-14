× Man wanted for kidnapping, beating ex-girlfriend in Paradis

PARADIS, La. – Deputies in St. Charles Parish are looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Luling and beating her.

According to St. Charles Parish Sherff Greg Champagne, Jerry Celestine, 22, a black man weighing about 150 pounds and wearing dreadlocks, reportedly kidnapped the woman at gunpoint about 9:30 a.m. on Paul Frederick Street in Luling.

He forced to to drive along Old Spanish Trail in Paradis, until the car went into the ditch and she was able to escape after being beaten.

She fled to the Paradis Library.

Celestine ran away on foot.

He’s believed to be armed with a gun. Anyone in the area north of U.S. 90 in Paradis should remain in their homes and call 911 if you see anyone matching Celestine’s description.

He was wearing a blue shirt in gray jogging pants.