Looking for a St. Joseph Altar? There are dozens to choose from in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans area will be home to more than 50 St. Joseph Altars from now through March 20, a time when Catholics celebrate St. Joseph and give thanks for good fortune in their lives.

According to the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the following parishes, schools and entities will host St. Joseph Altars:

ORLEANS PARISH:

BLESSED FRANCIS SEELOS CHURCH, 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans (parish hall): March 18, viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19, viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with 11:30 a.m. blessing, then meal.

BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans (James B. Branton Chapel): March 19, opening Mass and blessing at 10 a.m. followed by public viewing until 6 p.m. Dinner and other donations go to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Missions in the U.S. and worldwide. Altar sponsored by campus ministry under leadership of campus minister Tom Baier, Sacred Heart Brothers Louis Couvillon and Carl Bouchereau, and Cissy Yakelis. Information: http://www.brothermartin.com.

DE LA SALLE HIGH SCHOOL, 5300 St. Charles Ave. (school lobby), New Orleans: March 20, viewing 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Blessing at 9:15 a.m. “Tupa Tupa” Holy Family playlet, rosary at 11:30 a.m.

GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH (St. Stephen Church, 1025 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans): Viewing March 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19, with blessing during the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Meals served from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

HOLY CROSS SCHOOL, 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans (library on the third floor of administration building): March 17, viewing from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 10:15 a.m. blessing.

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 130 Baronne St., New Orleans: March 18, viewing following 8 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m. Vigil Mass. March 19, viewing from 12:30 p.m. until adoration (7 p.m.) and 7:30 p.m. Mass. On March 20, following 7:30 a.m. Mass until noon Mass, with blessing after Mass, then viewing from 12:30-3 p.m. Meals begin at 12:40 p.m. in parish hall.

MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY, 7027 Milne Blvd., New Orleans (enter at marked gate): March 17 in Café Campbell, blessing at 7:30 a.m., followed by viewing until 6 p.m. Parking available on Milne Boulevard. No meals served to public.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE, St. Jude Hall, 400 Basin St., New Orleans: March 19, public viewing 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Meals served after the 11:30 a.m. Mass.

OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CHURCH, 1835 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans: Sponsored by Ladies Guild. Open to the public March 17-19. March 17, blessing at 9 a.m. with viewing 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; March 18, viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 19, viewing after the 10 a.m. Mass until 12:20 p.m.

ST. ALPHONSUS (St. Mary’s Assumption Church), 923 Josephine St., corner Constance St.): March 18, blessing after the 4 p.m. Mass; March 19, open to the public after 10:30 a.m. Mass with meals served in garden.

ST. AUGUSTINE, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St., New Orleans: March 18, viewing from 11 a.m. till with blessing at noon, followed by meals in the garden courtyard near the Tomb of the Unknown Slave Monument.

ST. AUGUSTINE HIGH SCHOOL, 2600 A.P. Tureaud Ave., New Orleans (lobby): March 16-17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Altar honors school’s patron as well as that of the Josephite priests and brothers.

ST. DOMINIC, 775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans: St. Dominic Rosary Altar Society hosting. 9 a.m. blessing March 16, viewing until 6 p.m.; also, public viewing March 17-20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, New Orleans: Altar at home of Joseph and Mary Talamo, 6122 1/2 Patton St. March 18, blessing at 6 p.m., with viewing until 7:30 p.m. March 19, viewing from 1-4 p.m. Also, altar at AVO Restaurant, 5908 Magazine St., with blessing March 18, 11:30 a.m., public viewing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and meals served from noon-2 p.m. or until food runs out.

ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL, 4700 Pineda Street, New Orleans: March 17, blessing at 8:45 a.m. with viewing from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; March 18, viewing noon-4 p.m.; March 20, altar viewing from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The food will be taken to a local homeless shelter on March 21.

ST. JOSEPH, 1802 Tulane Ave., New Orleans: March 20, viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in church, with St. Joseph Feast Day Mass and blessing at noon. The traditional community meal will be served by the Rebuild Center immediately following the Mass. Non-perishable food items are requested for those in need.

ST. PATRICK, 724 Camp St., New Orleans (Reynolds Hall): March 18, blessing at 11 a.m. with viewing from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; March 19, viewing after all Masses from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

ST. RAYMOND AND ST. LEO THE GREAT PARISH, 2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans: March 18, altar blessing at 5:30 p.m. with viewing until 7 p.m. March 19, viewing from 1-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver Court 78.

ST. RITA, NEW ORLEANS, in the home of Sybil Prosper, 8915 Edinburgh St., New Orleans: March 18, public viewing 1-5 p.m.; March 19, viewing noon-5 p.m. with meals served.

XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA, 1 Drexel Dr., New Orleans (Music Building): March 16, viewing from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with blessing at noon by Josephite Father Etido Jerome, university chaplain. A sacred music program “Vi Adoro” follows to honor the St. Joseph’s Altar featuring a performance by university ensembles, students and faculty of the music department.

BEAUREGARD-KEYES HISTORIC HOUSE AND GARDENS, 1113 Chartres St., New Orleans, St. Joseph Altar will be blessed on March 16 at 10 a.m., with public viewing March 16-18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Home of ANDREW J. WILLIAMS, 724 Marengo St., New Orleans: 23rd annual altar March 18, viewing 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with blessing Saturday morning. March 19, viewing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations go to Father Seelos Center in memory of Dianne Kirsch Williams and to American Heart Association in memory of Eddie Williams Sr. 638-6958, email arnona720@aol.com.

JEFFERSON PARISH:

ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE HIGH SCHOOL (gymnasium), 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, sixth annual St. Joseph’s Altar March 17, with viewing from noon-8 p.m., rosary at 7 p.m.; March 18 altar viewing, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with tupa tupa at noon, followed by lunch in the cafeteria. Chapelle alumnae, parents, staff and friends prepare baked altar goods for the altar. Altar candles: $5 donation. 8800 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. 467-3105.

CHRIST THE KING SCHOOL, 2106 Deerfield Road, Terrytown: March 17, viewing 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with blessing at 9 a.m.

DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 4337 Sal Yenni Blvd., Kenner, in the church narthex: March 18, viewing 5-8:30 p.m.; March 19, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; March 20, noon-7 p.m.

OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE SCHOOL, 917 N. Atlanta St., Metairie (Bahan Center): March 17, 9 a.m. Mass followed by blessing at 10 a.m. with reenactment of Tupa Tupa, viewing until 11 a.m. Donations of non-perishable items will be received for the parish food pantry and perishable items will be brought to Waldon Nursing Home.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, 1908 Short St., Kenner (Larose Center): March 18, 10 a.m. blessing; viewing March 18-19, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. both days. March 19, Tupa Tupa at noon, with meals served to the public at 1 p.m.

OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR, 531 Avenue A, Westwego: March 19, 11 a.m. Mass followed by altar blessing in cafeteria and meals served until 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS, 6851 River Road, Waggaman: March 19, 10 a.m. Mass followed by 11 a.m. altar blessing and reenactment of Jesus and Mary at the inn with children and their meal. Public viewing and meals from noon-6 p.m. Menu includes Des Allemands fried catfish, spaghetti with fennel, vegetable casseroles, homemade Italian bread, cakes, Italian cookies. Blessed St. Joseph candles, stuffed artichokes and Italian cookies available for a donation.

ST. ANGELA MERICI CHURCH/SCHOOL, 901 Beverly Garden Dr. (Kern Center across Pomona Street), Metairie: Public viewing March 17, 5-7:30 p.m. ending with candlelight rosary. March 18, viewing from 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m., with blessing at 11:15 a.m. and meals served at noon.

ST. BENILDE, 1901 Division St., Metairie (Teen Center): 11th annual altar March 20, viewing 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with 9:30 a.m. blessing.

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA, inaugural St. Joseph’s Altar, in the Melancon Center, 1643 Metairie Road, blessed on March 18 after 4 p.m. Mass; open for viewing March 19, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; March 20, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Bags of cookies will be distributed, but no meal served due to limited space.

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH AND SHRINE, 610 Sixth St., Gretna: Altar in St. Joseph complex, 7th and Newton streets. Sponsored by church, prepared by St. Joseph Women’s Club. March 19, 6 p.m., rosary and prayer service, followed by altar viewing until 7:30 p.m.; March 20, solemn 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by blessing and meals served from noon until 6 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero: March 19, altar in the hall with 8:30 a.m. blessing and viewing from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Rosary and prayer service at 6 p.m. Edible food remaining will be donated to Ozanam Inn.

ST. CLETUS, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna (Jerome Hall): March 17, 6:30 p.m. rosary followed by blessing, viewing until 8 p.m. March 18, viewing 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., food served until it runs out.

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie (SFX Gymnasium): St. Joseph Altar Society sponsors. Viewing March 18, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., closing with rosary; March 19, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., rosary. Tupa Tupa March 19 following 8 a.m. Mass. Traditional pasta Milanese meals March 19 only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in cafeteria.

ST. PIUS X, 8151 Barataria Blvd., Marrero: March 18, 5:30 p.m. Mass followed by blessing in Joseph Hall; March 19, viewing and meal beginning at 10:30 a.m.; ending in rosary at 6 p.m.

ST. RITA PARISH, 7100 Jefferson Hwy., Harahan (Msgr. Champagne Community Room): March 18, blessing after 4 p.m. Mass and viewing 5-6:30 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

ST. ANTHONY, 2653 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte: March 18, 4 p.m. Mass followed by blessing of altar in parish center; March 19, viewing and food served from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., ending in a rosary.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:

ASCENSION OF OUR LORD, 1900 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace (Piovan Hall): March 17, altar blessing after 8:30 a.m. school Mass with viewing to noon; viewing reopens from 6-8 p.m. with Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. March 18, viewing from noon-5:30 p.m. (Mass at 4 p.m.) March 19, viewing from 8 a.m.-noon. (8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Masses). Dedicated to deceased parishioners. All proceeds will be sent to the missions of Saltillo, Mexico, in honor of the late Father Benny Piovan, founding pastor. KC Council 9623 will serve a meatless meal following 10:30 a.m. Mass on March 19. Italian cookies, baked goods, wine, candles, medals, rosaries and holy cards available for a donation, which will be given to local seminarians for their needs.

ST. JOAN OF ARC, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace (Family Life Center): March 18, altar opens at 5 p.m. with blessing at 5:30 p.m. and viewing until 7 p.m. March 19, viewing from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. viewing, with “Feeding of the Saints” at 11 a.m. and meals served from noon-2 p.m., and again from 5-7 p.m. Donations given to charity.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

ANNUNCIATION, Bogalusa: B and C Hall, 139 Cumberland St., sponsored by the Bogalusa Italian-American Cultural Society. Open to the public March 17-18. March 17, 6:30-9 p.m. with blessing of altar at 7 p.m. March 18, altar opens at 10 a.m. with saints feeding at 11 a.m. and pasta Milanese meal from noon to 2 p.m. when altar closes.

WASHINGTON PARISH:

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH, 1220 14th Ave., Franklinton (church hall): March 20, 10 a.m. Mass, then 11 a.m. altar blessing. Viewing, meals 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH:

MOST HOLY TRINITY, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington: March 16, blessing at 9:30 a.m., public viewing 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feeding of Holy Family at 10 a.m., then meals served.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES, 325 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, (school gym): March 19, 11 a.m. blessing; public viewing and meals served from noon-6 p.m.

POPE JOHN PAUL II HIGH SCHOOL, 1901 Jaguar Dr., Slidell: March 20, blessing following the school’s 9:50 a.m. Mass in the gym. Students can partake in altar’s food during lunch.

SACRED HEART (Rouquette Hall), 28088 Main St., Lacombe: March 18-19, viewing 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 19, blessing at 4 p.m., followed by meals.

ST. ANSELM, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville (St. Joseph Hall): Sponsored by St. Joseph Guild in St. Joseph Hall. March 18, blessing at 5 p.m., with viewing until 6 p.m. March 19, viewing and meatless meal from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ST. JANE DE CHANTAL, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs (St. Jane Hall): March 20, blessing after 8 a.m. Mass, with viewing and meals served beginning at noon until food runs out. Prayers and work dedicated to “World Peace.” Donations support St. Vincent de Paul Society that helps the poor.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, 11345 St. John Church Road, Folsom: March 19, 8:30 a.m. blessing in Jonathan Hall followed by viewing until 11 a.m. Mass of St. Joseph in church, Afterward, meatless meals served noon-1:30 p.m.

ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell (Family Life Center): Viewing in Family Life Center March 19, after 11 a.m. Mass until 1 p.m.; March 20, blessing follows 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. with meals served until 2 p.m.

ST. PETER SCHOOL, 130 E. Temperance St., Covington (St. Mary’s Hall): March 16, blessing at 9:15 a.m. with viewing until noon. Meals served noon-4 p.m. or until food runs out.

STS. PETER AND PAUL, 66192 St. Mary St., Pearl River: March 18, accepting prepared dishes at 9 a.m.; blessing at 11 a.m. with Tupa Tupa. Viewing and meals from noon-4 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Vigil Mass.

ST. CHARLES PARISH:

OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY, 1 Rectory Lane, Hahnville: March 19, blessing at 11:30 a.m. followed by public viewing until 4 p.m. Meals served from noon to 1:30 p.m.

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, 234 Angus Dr., Luling (C.A. Building): March 19, altar blessing following 10:30 a.m. Mass with viewing until 4 p.m. March 20, viewing 6 a.m.-5 p.m. with meals at 11:30 a.m.

ST. CHARLES BORROMEO, 13396 River Road, Destrehan (Borromeo Room): March 18, viewing 5:30-8 p.m. and March 19, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Joseph’s Altar Society sponsors.

ST. GERTRUDE, 17292 Hwy. 631, Des Allemands (Father Mac Community Center): Sponsored by Ladies Altar Society, friends. March 19, 10:30 a.m. blessing, meals served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Viewing continues until 3 p.m.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH:

ST. PATRICK CHURCH, St. Joseph Altar, 28698 Hwy. 23, Port Sulphur: March 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the meal at 11:15 a.m. in the parish Family Life Center.

ST. THOMAS, (altar at Assumption of Our Lady Mission hall), 6951 Hwy. 39, Braithwaite: March 18, blessing at 4 p.m.; March 19, doors open for public viewing from noon till 4 p.m.