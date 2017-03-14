Kale dumplings? Green ostrich feathers? On the menu at the world catering convention in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - From around the world, food folks are in New Orleans for Catersource. It's the international catering convention for everybody who's anybody in the food business.

From around the world, food folks are in New Orleans for Catersource.

Almost 6,500 people are at the convention.

They're looking and tasting and sipping from 350 vendors on the convention floor.

The convention is back in New Orleans where it started back in 1992.

The theme of this year is, The Art of Catering Food. It's a three-day, food-for-thought filled meeting of the culinary minds.