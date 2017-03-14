JPSO: Fourth man arrested for Oaklawn Drive shooting

METAIRIE, La. – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the March 5 shooting on Oaklawn Drive in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Philip Brenckle, Jr., 19, of Marrero, was arrested on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

DNA evidence led to the arrests of the first three men in the March 5 shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was released from the hospital Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Wendell Garcia, 39-year-old Damon Stephney, and 26-year-old Chad Brassette have all been arrested in connection with her shooting.

Brassette, who lives at the house on Oaklawn where the shooting occurred, was arrested for multiple drug charges after investigators found 11.4 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of marijuana, and seven grams of psilocybin at the residence while serving a search warrant on March 8.

Brassette has been charged with possession with intent to distribute all three substances and has refused to cooperate with investigators, according to Normand.

Twenty-seven-year-old Homer Zometa, who lived with Brassette at the 409 Oaklawn address, was also arrested for possession of marijuana as a result of the investigation.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related.