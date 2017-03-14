× Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter worker arrested, accused of stealing $98K

MARRERO, La. – A Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter employee was arrested last week for allegedly stealing almost $100,000 from the shelter for which she worked.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Laquita Goudy of Harvey is accused of taking the cash payments for pet adoptions and rabies shots and keeping the money for herself. She reportedly pocketed a total of $97,815.

She was an employee of the West Bank shelter the day she was arrested March 8.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after a complaint was filed in October. A warrant was issued last week, and Goudy was arrested during a traffic stop on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

She was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail for theft over $25,000 and released on a $20,000 bond.