Good news for New Orleans Catholics: You can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day!

NEW ORLEANS – Fridays are a day of sacrifice and fish fries for most Catholics in New Orleans, as eating meat on Fridays is forbidden during Lent.

But there’s good news for Catholics who were hoping to eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has notified parishioners that they are allowed to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day (Friday, March 17), as long as they pick another day of the week to forgo meat, or choose “an act of penance that is a greater sacrifice.”

There’s no shortage of St. Patrick’s Day events to choose from in New Orleans Friday and Saturday.

Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar is hosting the annual block party from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Magazine Street, and Parasol’s is hosting their own block party at 3rd and Constance from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Here are some other events happening Friday and Saturday, courtesy of stpatricksdayneworleans.com:

Friday, March 17

Molly’s at the Market & Jim Monaghan’s Parade – 6:00 p.m.

In the French Quarter, riders in carriages and marching groups. Begins and ends at 1107 Decatur St.

See parade route.

Friday, March 17

Downtown Irish Club Parade – 6:00 p.m.

The annual downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade begins on the corner of Burgundy and Piety in the Bywater, proceeds roughly up Royal, across Esplanade to Decatur, up Canal to Bourbon. The parade makes several “pit stops” on its way to Bourbon St.

See parade route.

Friday, March 17

Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club block party – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This block party takes place on St. Patrick’s Day and is located at Annunciation Square on the 1500 block of Chippewa. This block party has Irish music, food, drinks, and dancers, and proceeds benefit St. Michael’s Special School.

See on map.

Saturday, March 18

Italian-American St. Joseph’s Parade in the French Quarter – 6:00 p.m.

The Italian American Club celebrates St. Joseph with a parade through the French Quarter. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Convention Center Blvd. and Girod Street. It includes 16 floats, nine marching bands and a whole lot of guys dressed in tuxedos.

See parade route.

Sunday March 19

Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade (Metairie) – Noon

The Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade will roll at noon, on the traditional Veterans Highway route in Metairie.