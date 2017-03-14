Don’t forget to tip the cook?

NEW ORLEANS– A new tipping trend has started at some restaurants on the West Coast of the U.S., tipping the cook in addition to your server.

Some restaurants in California and Washington are now including an optional second tip line for the chefs on their bills.

By law, servers cannot be made to share their tips with the kitchen staff, but the restaurant industry is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to change that.

Some people say they would be on board tipping the chef, they would like to show gratitude for a great meal.

What do you think?

Should New Orleans try something like this?