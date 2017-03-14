× Cookin’ with Nino: Farro Soup with White Beans, Tomatoes and Basil

Farro Soup with White Beans, Tomatoes and Basil

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup farro

3 Tbs. olive oil

1 large white onion, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 can (15 oz.) cannellini beans

1 can (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes

2 cups baby spinach or kale

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

Freshly ground pepper, and salt to taste

Instructions:

In a small flat skillet over high heat, bring the water to a boil. Add the farro and a pinch of salt, reduce the heat to low, cover partially and cook until all the water is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. (A flat skillet ensures more fluffiness of farro.)

In a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and sauté about 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and add the beans, tomatoes and the cooked farro. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add the spinach and basil and stir just until the spinach is wilted. Season the soup with salt and pepper.