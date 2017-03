Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The inaugural Bourbon Festival is quickly approaching, and to celebrate we're featuring bourbon drinks here at News with a Twist all week long.

Today's bourbon-based Drink of the Day is the Broken Promises at Salon by Sucre.

Here's the recipe:

1.5 oz Jefferson’s Reserve

.75 oz. Cocktail & Sons Switchel syrup

.75 oz lime ~ we like to press one half of a fresh lime

Mix the ingredients together and strain over ice.

Enjoy!