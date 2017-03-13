WGNO viewer, NOPD want to catch Canal Street graffiti vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The NOPD is on the same page as at least one WGNO viewer. Both sent us photos of graffiti vandalism from last week. Police also included photos of two suspects and a getaway car.

The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

In all, police say three people were involved. Last Tuesday night, March 7, police say one of them spray painted a roll-down garage door in the 300 block of South Rampart, near the corner of Canal Street. Another is accused of jumping a fence and stealing property that belongs to the Downtown Development District. Police also released a photo of a car that the trio may have used to make their getaway.

The DDD identified the stolen property as two of the rain jackets used by its Clean Team.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could earn a cash reward, and there's no requirement that you reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.