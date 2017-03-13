‘The Bachelor’ finale tonight! Who do you think Nick will choose?

NEW ORLEANS – Tonight is the night that ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall will have to decide between two women: Raven or Vanessa. Raven’s the southern sweetheart and Vanessa’s the Canadian darling. Or will he decide to not give either the final rose?

This is the fourth time that Viall has been on the popular ABC show, never finding true love. Is tonight the night he’ll find true love? News with a Twist’s Kenny Lopez caught up with Nick Viall while they were filming one of his dates in New Orleans.

Next up for Nick Viall is Dancing with the Stars, where he’ll be dancing starting March 20th on ABC.

In honor of ‘The Bachelor’ finale, Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez decided to surprise the WGNO ladies with roses. Steve Maloney with WGNO’s Web team followed him around, filming the rose giveaway. Take a look at the video below:

