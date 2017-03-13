× Sheriff’s office IDs couple killed in Chalmette murder-suicide

CHALMETTE, La. – The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple killed overnight in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 8500 block of Deerfield Drive in Chalmette, where they found the bodies of 36-year-old Tamara Lee and 37-year-old Demond Mullens.

Deputies said it appears Lee shot and killed Mullens in their bedroom before turning the gun on herself.