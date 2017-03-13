Sheriff’s office IDs couple killed in Chalmette murder-suicide

CHALMETTE, La. – The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple killed overnight in an apparent murder-suicide.
According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 8500 block of Deerfield Drive in Chalmette, where they found the bodies of 36-year-old Tamara Lee and 37-year-old Demond Mullens.
Deputies said it appears Lee shot and killed Mullens in their bedroom before turning the gun on herself.
Three other people, including two minor children of Lee, were also in the home at the time of the shootings.
No one else was injured.
Autopsy results are pending.
This is St. Bernard Parish’s first homicide since October of 2015, according to the sheriff’s office.