Pup News: Meet PeeWee

PeeWee is a male, 2-year-old, Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Mix. He was brought in by his previous owner on March 7th. He is a gentle snuggle bug who enjoys cuddling with you on the couch and going for leisurely walks around the block. He doesn’t get overly excited and he likes to take things slow. PeeWee prefers a low activity, calm, quiet household so older children are his preference. He may be a little shy, but with patience, time, and love, he will come out of his shell. He will be a loyal and loving companion who curls up in your lap, snuggles by your side, or naps at your feet! PeeWee is a very shy boy who wants nothing more than to be loved. Please take your time when getting to know him. He would feel most comfortable in a household with older, calm children or he would also do great with adults only.

Click here for more information about PeeWee.

Click here for more information about the LASPCA.