Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Chalmette

CHALMETTE – The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead this morning.

The couple, who are presumed to be husband and wife, were found dead when officers arrived to their residence in the 8500 block of Deerfield Drive around 6:30 a.m., according to the SBPSO.

No further information has been released at this time.

