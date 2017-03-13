NOPD releases new surveillance video, person of interest in transgender woman’s stabbing death

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD has released new video of a person of interest sought in connection with the stabbing death of a transgender woman in the Seventh Ward.

According to NOPD, officers responded just before 9 a.m. Feb. 27 to a stabbing in the 1600 block of Columbus Street. The victim, 25-year-old Ciara McElveen, had been stabbed multiple times and died later at a local hospital.

Video surveillance suggests that the victim arrived in the area in a two-door black Chevrolet Camaro with chrome rims.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on Columbus Street toward North Derbigny Street.

Investigators believe the person in the video below could have information on McElveen’s death.

She was the second transgender woman murdered in New Orleans over a 48-hour period.

Anyone with information on the person in the video is asked to call homicide detective Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.