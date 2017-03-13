× NOPD looking for a man last seen on Behrman Avenue on March 11

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an Algiers man who went missing over the weekend.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Hensley hasn’t been seen since he borrowed his mother’s car to purchase a new phone in the 1400 block of Behrman Avenue around 7 p.m. on March 11, according to the NOPD.

Although clean-shaven in the picture provided by the NOPD, Hensley currently has a full beard and a white birthmark on his left cheek.

Hensley’s mother’s car is a white 2005 Pontiac G6 with a cracked windshield, dark tinted windows and an unknown Louisiana license plate, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Hensley is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.