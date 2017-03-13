No books? No blood? No problem! Biology classroom of the future rolls into today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the classroom of the future. And it's already here. Parked in the present.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is saving you a seat at the head of this class.

It's on wheels. Actually inside what looks like a big, blue horse trailer. But this trailer is hauling knowledge and learning.

In this class, there are no books. And in biology class, there are no books. And no blood!

The class is touring colleges and high school campuses across the country to give kids a sneak peak at a school with a twist.