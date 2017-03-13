MAGIC! King size bed appears in a 400 square foot house! Right from the kitchen ceiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's magic. And it's the house of the future.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood shows and tells at the New Orleans Home and Garden Show.

The house is fewer than 400 square feet. That's not a lot of room. Especially when you want a king size bed smack dab in the middle of one of the rooms.

But it happens here.

It's the magic of a kitchen ceiling light that conceals the king size bed. The flip of a switch lowers the ceiling light which reveals the king size bed.

The magic gets some real help from a boat hoist. That's what's really doing all the lifting.