Inaugural New Orleans Bourbon Festival set for March 24-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Get out your spring calendars, everyone. It's time to pencil in another new festival.

It's the kind of festival to which you can tip a glass. It's the New Orleans Bourbon Festival.

Bourbon Fest organizer Tracy Napolitano said there's never been a Bourbon Festival in the Crescent City before, but bourbon historians he talked to in Kentucky said New Orleans is the perfect place for a Bourbon fest outside of Kentucky.

Napolitano said the festival appeals to all bourbon drinkers, 38 percent of whom are women.

The festival will include seminars, guest speakers, and grand tasting nights when you can taste more than 80 different kinds of bourbon.

The inaugural festival takes place March 24-26. The venue for the main event is The Sugar Mill. Learn more and get tickets here.