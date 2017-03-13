× Gentry: “This is it” for Pelicans playoff hopes

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry says the time is now, if ever, for the Pelicans to make a playoff push.

The Pelicans started the week 5 games behind Denver in the race for the final playoff spot in the West with 16 games to play. Here’s what Gentry said after Monday’s practice.

The Pelicans, 26-40, have won only 3 of 9 games after the trade with Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, said without a training camp, and with limited practice, expectations for he and the Pelicans after only a few weeks are too high.

The Pelicans host Portland Tuesday at 7 pm. Wednesday, New Orleans plays at Miami. Friday the Pelicans host Houston, Sunday they host Minnesota.

The Sunday game is a 5 pm start.