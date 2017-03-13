Gentry: “This is it” for Pelicans playoff hopes

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 06: Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 6, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Pelicans 104-97. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry says the time is now, if ever, for the Pelicans to make a playoff push.

The Pelicans started the week 5 games behind Denver in the race for the final playoff spot in the West with 16 games to play. Here’s what Gentry said after Monday’s practice.

The Pelicans, 26-40, have won only 3 of 9 games after the trade with Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, said without a training camp, and with limited practice, expectations for he and the Pelicans after only a few weeks are too high.

The Pelicans host Portland Tuesday at 7 pm. Wednesday, New Orleans plays at Miami. Friday the Pelicans host Houston, Sunday they host Minnesota.

The Sunday game is a 5 pm start.