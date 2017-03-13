× Do you play the Lotto? Check your numbers from the March 12 drawing

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has discovered that its drawing show, which airs on select television stations throughout the state, contained incorrect Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers for the March 12 drawing.

The official Pick 3 winning numbers for the drawing were 0-4-7. The official Pick 4 winning numbers for the drawing were 3-1-8-4. The show incorrectly reported the Pick 3 numbers as 1-1-1 and the Pick 4 numbers as 2-2-2-2.

“While our rules clearly state the audited winning numbers are controlling in situations like this, the Lottery deeply regrets the error and the inconvenience it caused players who rely on the show to get the winning numbers,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

There are several checks in place to ensure the accuracy of the drawing show, which is produced locally by Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and provided to participating TV stations via satellite uplink.

After being verified by a legislative auditor and a Louisiana Lottery drawing official, the official drawing results were sent via fax to LPB and confirmed by telephone prior to the show, which is standard procedure.

The numbers were correctly posted on the Lottery’s website.

“Players who relied upon the TV show to check their Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets should recheck their ticket to determine any winnings,” said Hudson.