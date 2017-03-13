× Deadmau5, Travis Scott, Zeds Dead amp up crowds at Buku

New Orleans (WGNO) – The Buku Music + Art project never disappoints — well, except Young Thug canceled at the last minute. But Juvenile came out instead and held up the fort pretty well, rapping some of his old favorites. But besides that setback, man, another great year. I am always a huge fan of the rap and electronic artists they bring out every year. They showcase some immense talent. Easy favorite of the weekend for me was Deadmau5. The DJ was rocking out, putting on an impressive light show, while blasting some of his famous hits. He even danced a little, way too much fun! The crowd was entranced and loving it!

Travis Scott is insane performer. At one point, climbing up the scaffolding on the Power Plant stage. So much energy and a massive crowd watching, as you can see from the tweet below. He invited some guys up on stage, when the first few made fools of themselves, he kicked them off. He invited up a couple more guys and then they flew off the stage crowd surfing. It was intense, very fun artist to watch!

Lil Yachty gave Travis Scott a good run for his money. He just ran on the Float Den stage, jumping around. I had a group of girls behind me who were screaming and going absolutely insane for this rapper. Also incredibly talented, and really commanded the crowd. He seemed really fun and animated and also threw a lot of water at the crowd, which was a relief (insanely hot in that area).

Zeds Dead was also really fun. Put on a great light show. As an anime fan, I lit up when I saw the clips from Akira popping up on the big screens all around them. Personally, I thought the Float Den stage was the place to be this year. Just such a good vibe there and the light shows these DJs put on, just mesmerizing. Another great year, Buku!