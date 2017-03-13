× Brick thrown through window of church that hosted transgender violence town hall

NEW ORLEANS – Just days after hosting a town hall meeting on violence against transgender people, a brick was thrown through a stained glass window of First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans.

The brick was thrown during church service Sunday morning. The church is located

Although NOPD says there is no evidence at this time that links the brick-throwing with the town hall on transgender violence, church officials believe it’s a reasonable conclusion.

“If so, it does not affect our commitment to stand by our transgender neighbors, and all our neighbors who are marginalized or targeted by systems of oppression,” the church said on its Facebook page.

Metropolitan Community Church, a neighboring church that also does LGBT outreach work, called it “an egregious and unacceptable act.”

“While we cannot make assumptions about the criminal’s motives, it would be reasonable for some to draw a connection between the forum on transgender issues and today’s vandalism,” said Rev. Alisan Rowland, pastor of the LGBT-affirming Metropolitan Community Church. “The LGBT community and its faith allies will not be bullied and intimidated.”

The town hall was held in response to the murder of two transgender women in New Orleans over a 48-hour period. Chyna Gibson, a drag performer and New Orleans native who was visiting town for Mardi Gras, was gunned down in New Orleans East Feb. 25.

On Feb. 27, 25-year-old Ciara McElveen, also a transgender woman, was stabbed to death in the Seventh Ward.

Anyone with information on the vandalism or the deaths of Gibson or McElveen is asked to call NOPD or Crimestoppers.