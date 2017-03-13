15-year-old stepdaughter of slain family speaks out about quadruple shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - "Monique was my stepmother, and Justin and Juhmyrin were my brothers and A'miya was my sister," says Diamond Armwood, Monique’s stepdaughter.

30-year-old Monique Smith and her sons Justin and Juhmyrin, ages six and ten, were shot to death in a home in the 4200 block of Touro Street last Friday.

12-year-old A'miya survived and 15-year-old Diamond says A'miya's health is improving.

"It's not only me. I'm not alone," says Armwood.

There's no doubt that last Friday's quadruple shooting is a tragedy but there's hope. The community stepped out holding signs saying their faith is getting them through.

"We have to stick together and everything is going to be alright. Just keep praying, says Armwood."

Advertisement

Diamond says she plans to visit her sister soon.

Detectives meantime, are still looking for suspects and asking for leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.