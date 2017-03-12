UNO to Face Mount St. Mary’s in NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The University of New Orleans punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament Saturday night, winning the Southland Conference Tournament. On Sunday, the team held a Selection Show watch party on campus, where the Privateers found-out they’ll be the 16-seed in the East Region, playing in Tuesday’s First Four play-in game against NEC champion, Mount St. Mary’s. The game will be at 5:40 pm (CT) in Dayton, Ohio, with the winner advancing to face top seeded Villanova, the defending National Champion.

UNO is making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1996 and the team was beyond excited to be a part of the Big Dance this year.

“What an amazing feeling for everybody,” said UNO Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Slessinger. “Our city’s back a champion again.”

“It’s a blessing to be a part of the NCAA and going dancing,” said UNO senior forward Erik Thomas. “The March Madness means the most to us. All our hard work paid-off for us and I’m just extremely happy.”

“For them to get a payoff in this,” Slessinger said, “this is what makes this thing special. As a coach, this is what it’s all about.”