LSU Football Opens Spring Practice

Baton Rouge, La. -- The off-season was filled with coaching changes at LSU, which has everyone eager to get rolling under Head Coach Ed Orgeron, leading his first spring practice, along with his new-look coaching staff.

“Our coaches did a great job of preparing our players for the last 4 weeks in the 2 hours of meetings that we’re allowed per week.” Orgeron said. “I thought our offensive staff did a tremendous job. It was a little shaky at times, but it’s a new offense and those guys are going to get it.”

At the Tigers’ first spring practice on Saturday, all eyes were on new Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada, whose energy and intensity were hard to miss out on the field.

“I thought he did a tremendous job,” Orgeron said. “I loved his intensity. I loved his enthusiasm. He demands being excellent out there. I think he’s an excellent on-the-field coach.”

There were also a lot of yellow jerseys out there Saturday, where everyone was splitting reps at the quarterback position. Coach O said there will be an open competition at the spot, and while returning starter Danny Etling may appear to be the front-runner for the job, he’ll have a few others gunning for it too.

“I let Matt handle that,” Orgeron said. “He told me before practice, he says ‘Coach, we said we’re going to give all these quarterbacks a chance.’ And I think obviously the reps will dwindle down. He wants to see all of them and obviously it was very challenging for the offense and some guys got more reps than they will get reps later-on in the spring.”

The Tigers will have a total of 15 workouts this spring, capped-off with their spring game on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.