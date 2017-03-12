Is he the cabbage catching champ at St. Patrick’s Day parade?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- There's a man in Metairie who claims to be the "cabbage catching champion" at the Metairie St. Patrick's Day Parade. WGNO's Kenny Lopez found him at today's parade and talked to him about his cabbage catching luck!

Brian Trotter said he always catches numerous amounts of cabbages at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Metairie.

"They just give them to me, you know I just do what I do, then take them all home," he said.

Anybody want to challenge Brian to a cabbage catch-off?